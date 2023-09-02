Commissioner visits RDA, WASA and PHA to review administrative matters

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatha here on Saturday visited Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) and reviewed the administrative matters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatha here on Saturday visited Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) and reviewed the administrative matters.

According to a district administration spokesman, the Commissioner visited different units of RDA, WASA and PHA and checked performance of various sections. He also reviewed attendance of the staff.

The Commissioner expressed displeasure over poor cleanliness arrangements in RDA and WASA offices and directed the authorities concerned to improve the cleanliness situation.

He instructed the authorities to make all-out efforts to address the complaints of the citizens as soon as possible. Negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated, he added.

He directed the staff to ensure attendance in their respective office.

The Commissioner also planted a sapling in PHA premises. He said that maximum saplings should be planted to address climate change.

According to RDA spokesman, the Commissioner on the directives of the Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman, visited Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and directed the authorities concerned to make all-out efforts to resolve complaints of the citizens on priority.

Director General (DG) RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa and other officers briefed the Commissioner about the facilities being provided to the citizens at One Window Operation Center of RDA.

The Commissioner while appreciating the performance of RDA, directed its officials to further improve the One Window Operation Center and provide more facilities to the citizens.

He instructed that the grievances of the general public should be redressed in a shortest possible time frame.

He also ordered that all RDA officers and staff members should ensure attendance in their office at their specified time, work honestly and perform their duties with dedication and commitment to provide relief to the citizens.