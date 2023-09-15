Open Menu

Commissioner Visits RDA, WASA, PHA To Review Administrative Matters

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2023 | 01:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Friday visited Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi and reviewed administrative matters.

The Commissioner visited various departments of the institutions and also reviewed the attendance records of the staff.

Improvement in performance of all the institutions would lead to positive results, the Commissioner said adding, the prompt redressal of the public grievances by the institutions concerned should be a priority.

To redress the public grievances, monthly meetings should be held in all the respective offices and the resolution of the grievances should be reviewed, he instructed.

The departments concerned should make all-out efforts to resolve problems of the citizens, he said and instructed that the officers should have good behavior with the people.

PHA should take solid steps to make Murree Road a model area, he added.

The authorities concerned were also directed to eliminate encroachments from Murree Road.

Due to timely Nullah Lai cleanliness operation of WASA, this year despite heavy rains, there was no urban flooding in low lying areas, he said.

He directed WASA authorities to maintain current strategy.

He also appreciated the authorities for completing the renovation work of different departments.

Liaquat Ali Chatta directed the officers of RDA, WASA and PHA to make the sanitation arrangements more exemplary in their respective departments.

