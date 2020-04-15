UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Visits Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 07:21 PM

Commissioner DG Khan division Sajid Zafar Daal, CM's Advisor on Agriculture Abdul Hayee Dasti and DC Muzaffargarh Amjad Shoaib Tareen Wednesday paid visit to Recep Tayyip Erdogan hospital to pay tributes to doctors and paramedical staff over treatment of coronavirus affected patients

Speaking on this occasion,the commissioner said that role of doctors and paramedical staff against coronavirus pandemic was appreciable and matchless.

He said that they were working as frontline force against the pandemic.

He said that Punjab government was providing all necessary facilities to doctors who were busy in treatment of corona affected patients.

He said that Recep Tayyip Erdogan hospital had much importance in South Punjab regarding treatment of corona affected patients and added that all facilities were available to corona patients and doctors who were busy in their treatment.

He said that purpose of visiting hospital was to encourage the doctors and paramedical staff.

They also presented flowers bouquets to doctors.

Earlier, MS Dr Irfan informed that 132 patients were admitted in the hospital from which 117 tested corona positive while results of 15 patients were awaited.

He said that 141 patients went to their homes after recovery.

