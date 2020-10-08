UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Visits Red Crescent Maternity Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:09 PM

Commissioner visits Red Crescent Maternity Hospital

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali Thursday visited the Red Crescent Maternity Hospital and reviewed the medical facilities being provided to mothers and children in the hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali Thursday visited the Red Crescent Maternity Hospital and reviewed the medical facilities being provided to mothers and children in the hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and other officers accompanied him.

The commissioner said that the Red Crescent Hospital had importance in the field of gynecology in which efficient and high quality medical services were being provided to the mother and child which had significantly reduced the burden on the government hospitals.

He thanked the philanthropists for their invaluable cooperation in providing the available resources and said that the hospital was providing much needed support in the field of health. He appreciated the efforts of Medical Superintendent Dr Mukhtar Randhawa for maintaining cleanliness in the hospital and anti-corona measures.

He said that more extension should be brought in the hospital so that the all possible treatment of mother and child would be available under a roof.

Related Topics

Muhammad Ali All Government

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif addresses party convention through vi ..

6 minutes ago

PM directs Sindh governor to finalize all affairs ..

15 minutes ago

Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Mevedev Says Events in Armenia, Kyrgyzsta ..

2 minutes ago

PM for sorting out Bundle Island issues in consult ..

2 minutes ago

Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) sacrificed his life for I ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.