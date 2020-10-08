Commissioner visits Red Crescent Maternity Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali Thursday visited the Red Crescent Maternity Hospital and reviewed the medical facilities being provided to mothers and children in the hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and other officers accompanied him.

The commissioner said that the Red Crescent Hospital had importance in the field of gynecology in which efficient and high quality medical services were being provided to the mother and child which had significantly reduced the burden on the government hospitals.

He thanked the philanthropists for their invaluable cooperation in providing the available resources and said that the hospital was providing much needed support in the field of health. He appreciated the efforts of Medical Superintendent Dr Mukhtar Randhawa for maintaining cleanliness in the hospital and anti-corona measures.

He said that more extension should be brought in the hospital so that the all possible treatment of mother and child would be available under a roof.