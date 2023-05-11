UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Rehab Centre, Inspect Facilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2023

Commissioner visits rehab centre, inspect facilities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Laiqat Ali Chatha on Thursday visited Wah General Hospital to inspect the facilities being provided to the drug addicts at the newly set up Potohar Rehab Centre.

He appreciated the efforts of health, education, excise and other departments for giving due attention to drug addicts and bringing them to the mainstream.

Chatta directed the officials to display anti-drug awareness banners in all educational institutions and prominent places and apprise the people about the Potohar Rehab Centre.

"The centre aims to reiterate the pledge that people from all walks of life will do their duty to make Rawalpindi a drug-free region", he added.

On the occasion, the hospital administration briefed the commissioner that treatment of 19 drug addicts was underway while 50 beds had been allocated for the affected patients.

The officials informed that apart from free-of-cost treatment, food was also being provided. The services of psychiatrists have also been hired to treat the patients to make them respectful citizens of society.

