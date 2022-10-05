Commissioner visits rehabilitation centers

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud on Wednesday paid surprise visits to different drug addicts' rehabilitation centers in Peshawar.

The commissioner inquired after the patients' health and asked them treatment and other facilities at the rehabilitation centers. He also issued necessary directives to the administration of the rehabilitation centers and said the reason for his surprise visits was to ensure quality facilities and treatment to the patients.

He said"After the arrest of the drug addicts for rehabilitation, the first phase of detoxification was much tough as the condition of the patient sometimes worsens due to no intake of drugs.

"At this stage, he said the patients needed extra care, attention and proper counseling for persuasion.

He said today he paid surprise visits to the rehabilitation centers to inspect the condition of rehabilitation centers and facilities being provided there. Such visits, he added, would be conducted on a daily basis henceforth.