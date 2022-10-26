Commissioner visits rehabilitation centres; reviews facilities for drug addicts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to rehabilitation centres for drug addicts here and reviewed the facilities being provided to the addicts under treatment.

The commissioner also inquired after the health of the drug addicts and asked them to contact him directly in case of any complaint. He directed the assistant commissioner to visit the rehabilitation centres from time to time.

On the occasion, social welfare officer and other administrative officers were also present. They briefed the commissioner about the treatment and other facilities at the centres.