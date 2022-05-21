UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Remote Areas Of Cholistan To Inspect Relief Activities

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2022 | 09:17 PM

Commissioner visits remote areas of Cholistan to inspect relief activities

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Jahangir Anwar Raja visited remote areas of Cholistan including Channan Peer and Gharkan to review relief activities today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Jahangir Anwar Raja visited remote areas of Cholistan including Channan Peer and Gharkan to review relief activities today.

He inspected the arrangements for the supply of clean drinking water, vaccination of livestock and supply of medicines for the treatment of Cholistani people and their livestock.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Assistant Commissioner Yamzan Mujahid Abbas, District Emergency Officer Baqir Hussain, and District Health Officer Khalid Channar accompanied him.

Commissioner visited water supply line at Gharkan and the medical and veterinary camp at Channan Peer. Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia briefed Commissioner that 12 water bowsers are supplying water to remote areas of Cholistan along with water supply line.

As many as 6 medical camps have been set up in addition to existing Basic Health Units and Rural Health Units.

He told that an adequate amount of medicines were available at medical and veterinary camps.

He told that 12 mobile units of Livestock Department were operating in Cholistan for vaccination of livestock. Commissioner directed uninterrupted supply of water to Cholistani people and their livestock.

He said that medical and veterinary staff present at camps should take good care of residents of Cholistan and their livestock.

Related Topics

Water Mobile Bahawalpur Cholistan

Recent Stories

First Int'l Education Conference concludes at Isla ..

First Int'l Education Conference concludes at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

4 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court directs ICT Police to produce ..

Islamabad High Court directs ICT Police to produce Shireen Mazari

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner Bahawalpur assumes charge

Commissioner Bahawalpur assumes charge

5 minutes ago
 FDA DG for taking action against violation of buil ..

FDA DG for taking action against violation of building laws in residential colon ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan to highlight sham case, conviction agains ..

Pakistan to highlight sham case, conviction against Yaseen Malik at internationa ..

5 minutes ago
 Ties with China cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign ..

Ties with China cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy: Foreign Secretary

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.