Commissioner visits Rescue 1122 centre bado Jabal

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon along with Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri visited Badu Jabal Hospital and reviewed the management and expressed satisfaction with the performance and management of Hyderabad Hospital.

He especially appreciated the hard work, detailed briefing and active participation of the District Manager SIEHS 1122 Jamshoro Iram Naz.

Commissioner Hyderabad assured that full support will be provided for the provision of basic facilities at Badu Jabal Hospital and for further strengthening the services of Sindh Integrated Emergency and Health Services SIEHS 1122.

During the visit, Assistant Commissioner Seohan Waqas Maluk, 10th Public Health Ali Raza Mangi, DSP Seohan and other relevant officials were also present