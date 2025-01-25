Commissioner Visits Rescue 1122 Office
Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2025 | 07:50 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Nadeem Ahmed Abro accompanied by Additional Commissioner-2 Syed Amar Hussain visited the office of Rescue 1122 and inspected the situation.
Commissioner appreciated the presence of Rescue 1122 officials and alert staff. The Commissioner said that the organization of Rescue 1122 is very important in extending services of Rescue to people during any accident and dealing with any emergency.
Commissioner assured all possible support for the rescue service.
Later, the Commissioner paid a surprise visit to Government Muslim High school to check the attendance of teachers and students.
Commissioner expressed his anger and instructed all the teachers to ensure their attendance and pay special attention to the education and training of the students.
Commissioner also visited Government Girls High School Court Road Nawabshah and reviewed the ongoing educational activities.
He instructed that the cleanliness conditions in the classrooms should also be improved while the water supply in the washrooms should be ensured.
Commissioner later visited HM Khoja Library and museum and met the students in the library.
Commissioner expressed satisfaction over better arrangements in the museum and appreciated the work of the management.
