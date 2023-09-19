Open Menu

Commissioner Visits RIUT To Examine Facilities

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2023 | 07:01 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Transplant (RIUT) to inspect facilities.

He took rounds of the hospital's Laboratory, Computer Room, Emergency, Pharmacy, Dialysis Wards, Air Handling Unit, Resuscitation Room, Ultra Sound, DMS Room, Operation Theater and OPD.

He interacted with the patients and inquired about the dialysis facility.

The Commissioner said that world-class dialysis facilities were being provided to the patients at the Institute and around 22 million population of the region was directly served.

With the establishment of the RIUT, treatment facilities were available to patients at the regional level, he said and added that It was our responsibility to provide a favorable environment to the bladder and kidney disease patients.

Medical Superintendent RIUT Dr Khalid Janjua, while giving a briefing to the Commissioner said that 75 to 80 patients were undergoing dialysis daily in three shifts.

Chairman RWMC Saqib Rafique and Group Leader Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce Sohail Altaf were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan