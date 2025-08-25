Commissioner Visits Riverine Areas To Inspect Flood Situation
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen has directed timely evacuation of people and livestock from riverine areas to ensure the protection of lives and property from potential floods.
She issued these instructions during a visit to assess the flood situation and inspect safety measures at Head Siphon, Head Islam, and adjoining areas. During the visit, Chief Engineer Irrigation Shaukat Wark, along with Executive Engineers of Head Siphon and Head Islam, briefed the Commissioner on current water inflows and outflows.
The Commissioner also reviewed the condition of the pond area and protective embankments at Head Islam, receiving a detailed briefing on the structures in place to mitigate flood risks.
She inspected medical and veterinary camps established at Head islam and stressed the need for a coordinated response among relevant departments to handle any emergency.
The Chief Engineer Irrigation Department reported the latest water discharge levels: 133,000 cusecs at Head Ganda Singh Wala, 94,000 cusecs at Head Sulemanki, 43,000 cusecs at Head Islam, and 37,000 cusecs at Mailsi Siphon.
