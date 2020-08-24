UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Visits Route Of Main Procession Of Muharram-ul-Haram

Mon 24th August 2020 | 07:23 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Monday visited the route of the main procession of Ashura-e-Muharram to be taken out from Nishter Park to review the arrangements being made for the security and civic facilities.

The Commissioner asked the law enforcement agencies officials to ensure fool proof security arrangements and strict vigilance on the occasion. Concerned civic departments were also directed to provide all necessary facilities to the participants of the procession, according to a news release.

Iftikhar Shallwani was briefed about the arrangements by the Senior Police officials, Deputy Commissioners and other officials.

He directed the DCs of East and South to hold meetings with concerned departments to ensure safety and security of the people during Muharram-ul-Haram and maintain peaceful atmosphere with close coordination with the concerned officials as well as the Ulema and the organizers of the procession.

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani was accompanied by the Additional IGP - Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, General Secretary of the Jafferia Alliance Pakistan Syed Shabbar Raza, Deputy Commissioner South Irshad Ali, Deputy Commissioner East Muhammad Ali Shah, DIGP- East, DIGP- South, officials of KW&SB and civic departments.

