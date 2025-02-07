Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Rural Health Center

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Nadeem Ahmad Abro paid a surprise visit to Rural Health Center Shahpur Jhanian.

During the visit, the Commissioner expressed his anger at the poor sanitation situation and the absence of doctors and staff in the Rural Health Center.

He instructed hospital administration to improve the sanitation situation in the hospital and also ensure the attendance of doctors and staff, otherwise, action would be initiated against negligent staff and doctors.

Later Commissioner visited polio transit and fix points and inspected the health facilities being provided to the patients in the hospital.

The commissioner also checked the records of the polio teams at the polio transit points.

Talking to members of polio teams, the Commissioner emphasized to continue working with the same spirit to defeat polio. He said that God willing, the day is not far when soon Pakistan will be a polio-free country.

Additional Commissioner-2 Syed Amar Hussain, Divisional Coordinator WHO Dr Jahangir Korai, Assistant Commissioner General Gul Faisal Illahi, Ghulam Mujtaba Shah and other concerned officers also accompanied the Commissioner.

