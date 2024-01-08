Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Rural Health Center Of Bandhi

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2024 | 07:59 PM

Commissioner visits rural health center of Bandhi

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider visited different areas of Nawabshah City UC II and the rural health centre of Bandhi to overview the ongoing National Anti Polio Campaign in the district and inspected the polio fixed and transit points and checked the record of polio teams

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider visited different areas of Nawabshah City UC II and the rural health centre of Bandhi to overview the ongoing National Anti Polio Campaign in the district and inspected the polio fixed and transit points and checked the record of polio teams.

He directed officials of the health department that the polio campaign is very important and for that reason, the team shall reach vaccination sites in time and their vigilance shall be ensured.

He said that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. The commissioner said that he is observing the performance of the polio campaign to achieve 100% target.

District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, Area Coordinator WHO Dr Jahangir Korai, Syed GhulamMujtaba and other officials were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Polio Nawabshah

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army Chief calls on Bahrain’s King, top ..

Pakistan Army Chief calls on Bahrain’s King, top military officials to boost d ..

10 minutes ago
 First national polio campaign of year 2024 begins

First national polio campaign of year 2024 begins

23 seconds ago
 Lahore Chamber inks MoU with Ghurki Hospital

Lahore Chamber inks MoU with Ghurki Hospital

7 seconds ago
 Govt to ensure uninterrupted power supply to Karac ..

Govt to ensure uninterrupted power supply to Karachi: PM

43 minutes ago
 Angry farmers stage Germany-wide tractor blockades

Angry farmers stage Germany-wide tractor blockades

43 minutes ago
 Managing Director STEVTA Munawar Ali Mithani visit ..

Managing Director STEVTA Munawar Ali Mithani visits HCCI

43 minutes ago
Three family members shot dead over old enmity

Three family members shot dead over old enmity

3 minutes ago
 China condoles killing of two journalists in Gaza

China condoles killing of two journalists in Gaza

4 minutes ago
 Two criminals arrested with 7 stolen motorcycles

Two criminals arrested with 7 stolen motorcycles

4 minutes ago
 25 killed in bus, truck crash in Brazil: firefight ..

25 killed in bus, truck crash in Brazil: firefighters

4 minutes ago
 PAF T20 Cricket C'ships: Bahawalpur, AJK register ..

PAF T20 Cricket C'ships: Bahawalpur, AJK register easy wins

3 minutes ago
 Equipping youth with IT is need of hour: VC AIOU

Equipping youth with IT is need of hour: VC AIOU

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan