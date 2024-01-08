Commissioner visits rural health center of Bandhi

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider visited different areas of Nawabshah City UC II and the rural health centre of Bandhi to overview the ongoing National Anti Polio Campaign in the district and inspected the polio fixed and transit points and checked the record of polio teams

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider visited different areas of Nawabshah City UC II and the rural health centre of Bandhi to overview the ongoing National Anti Polio Campaign in the district and inspected the polio fixed and transit points and checked the record of polio teams.

He directed officials of the health department that the polio campaign is very important and for that reason, the team shall reach vaccination sites in time and their vigilance shall be ensured.

He said that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. The commissioner said that he is observing the performance of the polio campaign to achieve 100% target.

District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, Area Coordinator WHO Dr Jahangir Korai, Syed GhulamMujtaba and other officials were present on the occasion.