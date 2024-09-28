Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Rural Revenue Center

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2024 | 04:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan paid a surprise visit to the rural revenue center, where people complained about the alleged bad behavior of the staff and working through middlemen instead of merit.

The Commissioner also checked other issues including computerized individual ownership. Apart from checking the attendance and availability of the officers and other staff, he also inquired about the facilities and arrangements from the officials. On the allegation of the sub-registrar's misbehaviour, the commissioner said that action would be taken against revenue officers who work against merit.

He said that if any one had evidence of alleged corruption of any revenue official, they should come to his office for a complaint.

Jahanzeb Awan said that the main purpose of establishing the rural revenue center was to provide best facilities to citizens on merit. Traditional delaying tactics, middlemen, making people work under the old system by raising unnecessary objections are not acceptable under any circumstances, he added.

