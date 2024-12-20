Commissioner visits RWMC to review arrangements for ‘Suthra Punjab Program’

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Amir Khattak along with Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi here on Friday visited Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and reviewed arrangements finalized for the ‘Suthra Punjab Program’

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) RWMC briefed the Commissioner on the ‘Suthra Punjab Program.’

Engineer Amir Khattak on the occasion expressed determination to make Rawalpindi Division zero waste.

The cleanliness campaign was launched according to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, he said and directed the authorities to ensure immediate implementation of the ‘Suthra Punjab Program.

The cleanliness campaign could not be successful without cooperation of the citizens, the Commissioner said and instructed to take solid steps to include the citizens in this campaign through effective awareness.

The cleanliness process should be made effective and sustainable, he ordered.

All the institutions concerned should make concerted efforts and negligence in this regard would not be tolerated, the Commissioner said.

“Suthra Punjab Program’ would be implemented throughout the division according to its true spirit, he added.