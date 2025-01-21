Open Menu

Commissioner Visits RYK, Reviews Progress Of Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2025 | 03:10 PM

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen on Tuesday visited Rahim Yar Khan and presided

over a meeting in the deputy commissioner's office.

She reviewed ongoing bridge project on the Sadiq Canal and facilities available to

citizens at e-service center. She also inspected the ongoing operation against encroachments

in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Khurram Pervaiz briefed regarding development projects in the district,

and various initiatives taken by different departments.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Qandeel Fatima Memon,

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Irfan Anwar, Assistant Commissioner Waqas Zafar,

Admin Officer Riyasat Ali, Deputy Director Development Talib Hussain Randhawa, and other

officials from relevant departments.

Musarrat Jabeen while reviewing progress of 332 ongoing development projects in various sectors

costing Rs 60 billion in the district, directed that the public welfare projects in the district be

completed swiftly.

She instructed that all departments associated with the development projects follow the given

timeline.

