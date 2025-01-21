Commissioner Visits RYK, Reviews Progress Of Projects
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2025 | 03:10 PM
RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen on Tuesday visited Rahim Yar Khan and presided
over a meeting in the deputy commissioner's office.
She reviewed ongoing bridge project on the Sadiq Canal and facilities available to
citizens at e-service center. She also inspected the ongoing operation against encroachments
in the district.
Deputy Commissioner Khurram Pervaiz briefed regarding development projects in the district,
and various initiatives taken by different departments.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Qandeel Fatima Memon,
Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Irfan Anwar, Assistant Commissioner Waqas Zafar,
Admin Officer Riyasat Ali, Deputy Director Development Talib Hussain Randhawa, and other
officials from relevant departments.
Musarrat Jabeen while reviewing progress of 332 ongoing development projects in various sectors
costing Rs 60 billion in the district, directed that the public welfare projects in the district be
completed swiftly.
She instructed that all departments associated with the development projects follow the given
timeline.
