Commissioner visits Sadiq Colony to check performance of polio teams

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry paid a surprise visit to Sadiq Colony here Thursday to inspect the performance of polio teams.

He administered anti-polio vaccines to the children of the area and took feedback from the residents about the anti-polio drive.

While talking to the residents of the area, the commissioner said that Bahawalpur was a polio-free division and 100 percent results have been achieved in the campaign against polio due to the efforts of polio teams.

He said that the vaccines were internationally approved and laboratory attested therefore parents should not worry about anything.

He urged the parents not to listen to false propaganda of enemies and make sure that their children are vaccinated against life-long disability.