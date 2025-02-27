Commissioner visits safety measures near surroundings of Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) PESHAWAR, Feb 27 (APP): Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud and Base Commander Peshawar, Yasir Khan on Thursday visited surrounding areas of airport to review safety measures.

He was accompanied by SSP Operations, Masood Bangash, General Manager Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar and concerned officials.

On the occasion, commissioner was told that frequent incidents offiring and kite flying in vicinity of airport have posed serious threats to safety of planes during landing and taking off.

He was told that strict action has been decided against elements involved in firing, kite flying pigeon flying.

Commissioner also directed WSSP to remove garbage and clean the surrounding areas of Peshawar airport while administration of Risalpur was also instructed to ensure precautionary measures near Risalpur airbase to ensure safety of planes. He also directed WSSP to flush out stagnant water near areas of Peshawar airport.

