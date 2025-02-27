Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Safety Measures Near Surroundings Of Peshawar Airport

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Commissioner visits safety measures near surroundings of Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) PESHAWAR, Feb 27 (APP): Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud and Base Commander Peshawar, Yasir Khan on Thursday visited surrounding areas of airport to review safety measures.

He was accompanied by SSP Operations, Masood Bangash, General Manager Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar and concerned officials.

On the occasion, commissioner was told that frequent incidents offiring and kite flying in vicinity of airport have posed serious threats to safety of planes during landing and taking off.

He was told that strict action has been decided against elements involved in firing, kite flying pigeon flying.

Commissioner also directed WSSP to remove garbage and clean the surrounding areas of Peshawar airport while administration of Risalpur was also instructed to ensure precautionary measures near Risalpur airbase to ensure safety of planes. He also directed WSSP to flush out stagnant water near areas of Peshawar airport.

APP/mds/

Recent Stories

ADAFSA launches annual inspection, awareness campa ..

ADAFSA launches annual inspection, awareness campaign for Ramadan

11 minutes ago
 Khalifa Award for Education launches judging proce ..

Khalifa Award for Education launches judging process for 18th session

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs organises forum on future, impactful ..

Dubai Customs organises forum on future, impactful innovations

26 minutes ago
 Ajman government employees to work 100% remotely o ..

Ajman government employees to work 100% remotely on Fridays during Ramadan

41 minutes ago
 Experts convene in Abu Dhabi for high-level dialog ..

Experts convene in Abu Dhabi for high-level dialogue on substance use disorder r ..

1 hour ago
 Al Ain FC fans rise to occasion during latest FIFA ..

Al Ain FC fans rise to occasion during latest FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Tour st ..

1 hour ago
MoHESR hosts workshop for licensed universities on ..

MoHESR hosts workshop for licensed universities on automatic qualification recog ..

2 hours ago
 Ahmad Al Sayegh meets Mongolian Deputy Prime Minis ..

Ahmad Al Sayegh meets Mongolian Deputy Prime Minister

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Pension Fund launches 'Manarah' platform ..

Abu Dhabi Pension Fund launches 'Manarah' platform to boost workforce management

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) Launches Om ..

Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) Launches Omni™ in Pakistan to Advance T ..

2 hours ago
 Shaping the AI Future: TECNO to Showcase Its Lates ..

Shaping the AI Future: TECNO to Showcase Its Latest AI Product Ecosystem at MWC ..

2 hours ago
 MBRSC announces details of launch of Etihad-SAT

MBRSC announces details of launch of Etihad-SAT

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan