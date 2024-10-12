Commissioner visits Sahiwal tehsill

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan on Saturday paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Sahiwal.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Wasim and Member Provincial Assembly Barrister Taimoor Ali Khan were also with him. The commissioner started his visit from Chawewala streets and got information from villagers about the Clean Punjab campaign. He expressed satisfaction over the Sathra Punjab campaign and directed local government officers to take better measures. He checked rate lists at shops in the market. The commissioner and the deputy commissioner along with the MPA also inspected the construction and repair work of Mouza Kadalathi Primary Health Center and made it clear to the contractor that there would be strict accountability for quality. The commissioner was briefed by officials that revamping of BHU was in progress at a cost of Rs9.7 million. He also inspected the Government Boys High School Asgharabad and met teachers and asked about their problems and directed to construct additional rooms in the school.

The commissioner and deputy commissioner reviewed public health facilities in various departments of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Sahiwal, availability of medicines in emergency, attendance and availability of doctors and paramedical staff and went to various wards and met with patients. They inquired the patients and their families about the facilities provided in the hospital. Jahanzeb Awan and Muhammad Waseem also inspected the Model Lakhi Bazaar, they also reviewed the situation after an anti-encroachment operation in the main bazaar of Sahiwal city and met citizens and get the information from them about price control. He also inspected the Kisan Card Distribution Center established at MC Hall and reviewed the procedure of distribution of cards and met farmers. He was informed that 5,000 cards were being distributed among farmers across the tehsil.