UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Visits Sahulat Bazaar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 12:00 AM

Commissioner visits Sahulat bazaar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah on Monday visited Sahulat Bazar at Choor Chowk and reviewed rates of the commodities being sold in the bazaar.

He took a round of various stalls and inquired about rates of flour besides the prices of various fruits and vegetables.

The Commissioner visited the bazaar on the directives of the Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Usman Buzdar to assess the difference between wholesale rates and retail prices.

He directed the DC to ensure preparing the rate lists of all items daily so that people could buy edible items at reasonable rates.

The Commissioner warned that profiteers would not be allowed to loot the consumers by charging exorbitant rates of daily use items, adding that shopkeepers have the right to earn a due profit and those involved in overcharging and undue profiteering would be dealt with the law.

He said a campaign is underway by teams comprising Assistant Commissioners and price control magistrates in all districts of the division to prevent undue profiteering and hoarding by the traders.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Rawalpindi Buy Price All Usman Buzdar Flour

Recent Stories

UAE, UK conclude initial programme to identify, ta ..

2 hours ago

Today PSL 6 1st Eliminator Match Peshawar Zalmi Vs ..

2 hours ago

France Takes Note of Raisi's Election as Iranian P ..

3 minutes ago

Senate passes domestic violence, senior citizen bi ..

7 minutes ago

APNS delegation calls on Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

7 minutes ago

OSCE Representative on Press to Visit Moscow in Ju ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.