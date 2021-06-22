Commissioner visits Sahulat bazaar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah on Monday visited Sahulat Bazar at Choor Chowk and reviewed rates of the commodities being sold in the bazaar.

He took a round of various stalls and inquired about rates of flour besides the prices of various fruits and vegetables.

The Commissioner visited the bazaar on the directives of the Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Usman Buzdar to assess the difference between wholesale rates and retail prices.

He directed the DC to ensure preparing the rate lists of all items daily so that people could buy edible items at reasonable rates.

The Commissioner warned that profiteers would not be allowed to loot the consumers by charging exorbitant rates of daily use items, adding that shopkeepers have the right to earn a due profit and those involved in overcharging and undue profiteering would be dealt with the law.

He said a campaign is underway by teams comprising Assistant Commissioners and price control magistrates in all districts of the division to prevent undue profiteering and hoarding by the traders.