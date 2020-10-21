Commissioner visits Sahulat Bazaars, checks quality of items

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry on Wednesday visited two Sahulat Bazaars set up here to check quality and quantity of essential commodities at cheap rates

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry on Wednesday visited two Sahulat Bazaars set up here to check quality and quantity of essential commodities at cheap rates.

He visited Sahulat Bazaars at Model Bazaar and Craft Bazaar.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner said that uninterrupted supply of flour, sugar, fruits, vegetables and other essential commodities should be ensured at bazaars at cheap prices.

He said that no compromise will be made on the quality of the items. Asif Iqbal went to different stalls and checked quality and quantity of items. As many as 24 Sahulat Bazaars will be operational in Bahawalpur division for provision of essential commodities at cheap prices.