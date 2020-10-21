UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Visits Sahulat Bazaars, Checks Quality Of Items

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 06:56 PM

Commissioner visits Sahulat Bazaars, checks quality of items

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry on Wednesday visited two Sahulat Bazaars set up here to check quality and quantity of essential commodities at cheap rates

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry on Wednesday visited two Sahulat Bazaars set up here to check quality and quantity of essential commodities at cheap rates.

He visited Sahulat Bazaars at Model Bazaar and Craft Bazaar.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner said that uninterrupted supply of flour, sugar, fruits, vegetables and other essential commodities should be ensured at bazaars at cheap prices.

He said that no compromise will be made on the quality of the items. Asif Iqbal went to different stalls and checked quality and quantity of items. As many as 24 Sahulat Bazaars will be operational in Bahawalpur division for provision of essential commodities at cheap prices.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur Flour

Recent Stories

Vivo Expands Business in Europe

35 minutes ago

Protecting lives, property of Chinese top priority ..

1 minute ago

Rights Group Urges Thailand to Lift Ban on Outspok ..

1 minute ago

World Polio Day to be observed on Oct 24

2 minutes ago

Shibli grieves over loss of lives in Karachi blast ..

4 minutes ago

SBP organises al 'Hygiene Awareness Seminar on Den ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.