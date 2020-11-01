UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Visits Sahulat Bazaars In Sialkot District

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 02:20 PM

Commissioner visits Sahulat Bazaars in Sialkot district

SIALKOT, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) ::Commissioner Gujranwala Division Gulzar Hussain Shah on Sunday visited the Sahulat Bazaars in Sialkot, Daska and Sambrial tehsils.

He also visited Sialkot Lahai Bazaar, Daska Main Bazaar and Sambrial open market to compare the prices of commodities in Sahulat Bazaars and open market.

He reviewed the prices and checked the quality of essential items.

The Commissioner said the provision of quality food items to people at affordable and fixed rates was the responsibility of the district management.

He directed the officials concerned that prices in Sahulat bazaars as well as in the open markets should be monitored on regular basis and strict action would be taken against hoarders.

On the occasion, ADC Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz, Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Sulaiman Akbar, Assistant Commissioner Daska Asif Hussain Mehdi and Assistant Commissioner Sambarial Sonia Sadaf briefed the Commissioner Gujranwala about the facilities being provided to consumers in Sahulat Bazaars.

Related Topics

Gujranwala Sialkot Daska Sambrial Sunday Market

Recent Stories

India reports 470 COVID-19 deaths, 46,963 new case ..

11 minutes ago

Arabic Language Centre, Alef Education sign MoU to ..

41 minutes ago

Mexico reports 6,151 new coronavirus cases, 464 mo ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Algerian President on &#0 ..

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE deploys the power of data to figh ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 1, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.