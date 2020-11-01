Commissioner visits Sahulat Bazaars in Sialkot district

SIALKOT, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) ::Commissioner Gujranwala Division Gulzar Hussain Shah on Sunday visited the Sahulat Bazaars in Sialkot, Daska and Sambrial tehsils.

He also visited Sialkot Lahai Bazaar, Daska Main Bazaar and Sambrial open market to compare the prices of commodities in Sahulat Bazaars and open market.

He reviewed the prices and checked the quality of essential items.

The Commissioner said the provision of quality food items to people at affordable and fixed rates was the responsibility of the district management.

He directed the officials concerned that prices in Sahulat bazaars as well as in the open markets should be monitored on regular basis and strict action would be taken against hoarders.

On the occasion, ADC Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz, Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Sulaiman Akbar, Assistant Commissioner Daska Asif Hussain Mehdi and Assistant Commissioner Sambarial Sonia Sadaf briefed the Commissioner Gujranwala about the facilities being provided to consumers in Sahulat Bazaars.