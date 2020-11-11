UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Visits Sahulat Bazaars In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 05:08 PM

Commissioner visits Sahulat Bazaars in sialkot

Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah reviewed prices of food items, including flour trucking sale points, and Sahulat Bazaars here and in Daska

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah reviewed prices of food items, including flour trucking sale points, and Sahulat Bazaars here and in Daska.

The commissioner also checked availability of food items, including flour and sugar.

On this occasion, Gulzar Hussain also issued instructions to officials concerned of the district administration.

He directed that essential commodities should be available to consumers at fixed government rates.

Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javed Lashari briefed the commissioner.

More Stories From Pakistan

