Commissioner visits Sakhi Jam Datar shrine

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Rasheed Ahmed Zardari on Thursday visited the shrine of Syed Asghar Ali Shah, famed Sakhi Jam Datar laid a wreath and prayed.

Commissioner, who was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar expressed his annoyance over the bad sanitation situation in and around the shrine.

He strictly directed Manager Auqaf for immediate improvement in sanitation situation and ensure the availability of facilities for visit of followers.

Commissioner said that DIG be contacted for further improvement in security arrangements. The amount dropped by followers in collection boxes shall be spent on shrine, he added.

During visit DC Panhwar formed a committee comprising officials of Auqaf, revenue and town Committee and headed by Assistant Commissioner Daur that would look at the issues of shrine of Sakhi Jam Datar and the town and submit a report in this regard.

He said that the committee would keep watch on the collection box and spend the same on shrine.

Later talking to media, Commissioner said that he felt peace of mind during the visit of shrine and added that the teachings of loved saints of God the lesson of love affection and brotherhood.

To a question regarding non draining of accumulated rain water and boundary wall of graveyard, Deputy commissioner said that tube wells for drainage of water of graveyard would be activated and it would be ensured that water is drained out while steps would be taken for boundary wall of graveyard.

He said that instructions are issued to district, tehsil and town administration for cleaning of saline drains and disposal of rain water from town limits in the wake of recent rains. He said that action would be initiated against official showing slackness in this regard.

Assistant Commissioner Daur Abbas Ali Dayo, Administrator Town Committee Ghulam Shabbir Lashari, Town Officer Muhammad Laiq Zardari, Manager Auqaf Ahmed khan Brohi, Secretary Union Council Muhammad Saleh Zardari and other related officials were present on the occasion.