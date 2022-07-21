UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Sakhi Jam Datar Shrine

Sumaira FH Published July 21, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Commissioner visits Sakhi Jam Datar shrine

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Rasheed Ahmed Zardari on Thursday visited the shrine of Syed Asghar Ali Shah, famed Sakhi Jam Datar laid a wreath and prayed.

Commissioner, who was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar expressed his annoyance over the bad sanitation situation in and around the shrine.

He strictly directed Manager Auqaf for immediate improvement in sanitation situation and ensure the availability of facilities for visit of followers.

Commissioner said that DIG be contacted for further improvement in security arrangements. The amount dropped by followers in collection boxes shall be spent on shrine, he added.

During visit DC Panhwar formed a committee comprising officials of Auqaf, revenue and town Committee and headed by Assistant Commissioner Daur that would look at the issues of shrine of Sakhi Jam Datar and the town and submit a report in this regard.

He said that the committee would keep watch on the collection box and spend the same on shrine.

Later talking to media, Commissioner said that he felt peace of mind during the visit of shrine and added that the teachings of loved saints of God the lesson of love affection and brotherhood.

To a question regarding non draining of accumulated rain water and boundary wall of graveyard, Deputy commissioner said that tube wells for drainage of water of graveyard would be activated and it would be ensured that water is drained out while steps would be taken for boundary wall of graveyard.

He said that instructions are issued to district, tehsil and town administration for cleaning of saline drains and disposal of rain water from town limits in the wake of recent rains. He said that action would be initiated against official showing slackness in this regard.

Assistant Commissioner Daur Abbas Ali Dayo, Administrator Town Committee Ghulam Shabbir Lashari, Town Officer Muhammad Laiq Zardari, Manager Auqaf Ahmed khan Brohi, Secretary Union Council Muhammad Saleh Zardari and other related officials were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Martyrs Shaheed Water Visit Same God Media From Rains Love

Recent Stories

UVAS holds consultative meeting to host 13th World ..

UVAS holds consultative meeting to host 13th World Buffalo Congress 2023

41 minutes ago
 Delegation from DAI United States visited UVAS

Delegation from DAI United States visited UVAS

41 minutes ago
 Iqra stuns fans by skydiving in Dubai

Iqra stuns fans by skydiving in Dubai

49 minutes ago
 Govt to develop mechanism to secure borders, curb ..

Govt to develop mechanism to secure borders, curb human trafficking

1 hour ago
 More rain, wind expected in most parts of country

More rain, wind expected in most parts of country

1 hour ago
 Chairman NDMA Visits Flood Affected Areas in DI Kh ..

Chairman NDMA Visits Flood Affected Areas in DI Khan & Tank

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.