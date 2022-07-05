Commissioner visits sale point of sacrificial animals

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Dr Irshad Ahmed on Tuesday visited the sale point of sacrificial animals set up at Bhalwal road, and reviewed the arrangements there.

Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Azeem Shaukat Awan, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Tariq Proya, officers and staff of other concerned departments were also present.

The Commissioner inspected the ventilated environment, veterinary camps, medical camps and Rescue-1122 camps at the sacrificial animal sale points and reviewed the facilities.

He checked the parking area, entry and exit points for people visiting the sale points.

He informed that six sale points had been set up and made functional in the district, adding that people having cough, fever and shortness of breath were not allowed to enter the sale points.

Soap and hand sanitizers were also provided for washing hands at the entry points.

Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmad said that the animals should not be allowed to be sold at any place other than sale points.

He directed the officers of livestock department to make the monitoring processmore efficient and the sale of sick animals should not be allowed under any circumstances.