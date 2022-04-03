Commissioner visits Sasta Bazaar setup in Haq Nawaz Park

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) ::Commissioner Dera Division Amir Latif Sunday visited Sasta Bazaar setup in Haq Nawaz Park under the aegis of district administration to provide relief to the general public during Ramazan.

He inspected various stalls and talked to the people about prices. He was accompanied by officials of Agriculture Department Dera, Food Department Dera, TMA Dera and Revenue Department officials.

Commissioner directed the shopkeepers to ensure provision of food items on the fixed rates otherwise stern action would be taken against profiteers.