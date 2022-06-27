Commissioner visits Satellite Town Park

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Dr Irshad visited Satellite Town park of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) here on Monday.

PHA Director General Rai Yasir Bhatti, Director horticulture Khalid Gondal and deputy director technical officer Rana Shahid accompanied the Commissioner.

Talking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that every person of the society should play his role to eliminate the environmental pollution.

He directed the officer of the Punjab Horticulture Authority that no compromise be made in providing healthy environment and recreational activities to the masses.

PHA DG Rai Yasir Bhatti briefed the commissioner about the progress of tree plantation and ongoing work in park.

On the occasion, the commissioner took a detailed look at other arrangements including a walking track in the park.

Dr Irshad Ahmad said that due to continue cutting of trees and climate change causeda global warming.

He urged the citizens to plant more trees to make the environment greener.