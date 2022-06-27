UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Satellite Town Park

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Commissioner visits Satellite Town Park

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Dr Irshad visited Satellite Town park of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) here on Monday.

PHA Director General Rai Yasir Bhatti, Director horticulture Khalid Gondal and deputy director technical officer Rana Shahid accompanied the Commissioner.

Talking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that every person of the society should play his role to eliminate the environmental pollution.

He directed the officer of the Punjab Horticulture Authority that no compromise be made in providing healthy environment and recreational activities to the masses.

PHA DG Rai Yasir Bhatti briefed the commissioner about the progress of tree plantation and ongoing work in park.

On the occasion, the commissioner took a detailed look at other arrangements including a walking track in the park.

Dr Irshad Ahmad said that due to continue cutting of trees and climate change causeda global warming.

He urged the citizens to plant more trees to make the environment greener.

Related Topics

Punjab Sargodha Progress

Recent Stories

PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

29 minutes ago
 Anti-Polio campaign begins across country today

Anti-Polio campaign begins across country today

40 minutes ago
 Pakistan is set to take part in tri-nation T20 ser ..

Pakistan is set to take part in tri-nation T20 series with New Zealand and Bangl ..

44 minutes ago
 The 5-day Anti-Polio campaign begins today in Paki ..

The 5-day Anti-Polio campaign begins today in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Shan Masood is the first player to score 1000 runs ..

Shan Masood is the first player to score 1000 runs in the County Championship 20 ..

3 hours ago
 Naseebo Lal's video of singing Lagiyan Barishan go ..

Naseebo Lal's video of singing Lagiyan Barishan goes viral

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.