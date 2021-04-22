Commissioner visits SCCI

Commissioner Gujranwala Division Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghman has said that Sialkot is contributing 12% of the country's exports and is earning 2.5 billion dollars foreign exchange

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Gujranwala Division Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghman has said that Sialkot is contributing 12% of the country's exports and is earning 2.5 billion Dollars foreign exchange.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting with the business community at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq, District Police Officer Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani, SCCI President Qaiser Iqbal Baryar, Vice President Ansar Aziz Puri, Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) Senior Vice President Punjab Chaudhry Saleem Baryar and the business community also attended the meeting.

He said the government would establish an industrial zone in Sialkot where all facilities will be provided to industries.

The commissioner said that the Provincial Ring Road Authority was working for the construction of Sialkot Ring Road and directed the deputy commissioner to complete the planning for its early completion.