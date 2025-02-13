Commissioner visits school for the blind

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Musarrat Jabeen visited the Government Secondary School for the Blind in Bahawalpur.

She inspected the school's classrooms, computer lab, and technical workshop.

She interacted with the students and reviewed the teaching activities. Subsequently, Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen visited the Government Degree College of Special education in Bahawalpur. She assessed the ongoing teaching activities in the college's classrooms, art gallery, and computer lab, and inquired about the facilities available to the students.