Commissioner Visits School For The Blind
Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2025 | 04:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Musarrat Jabeen visited the Government Secondary School for the Blind in Bahawalpur.
She inspected the school's classrooms, computer lab, and technical workshop.
She interacted with the students and reviewed the teaching activities. Subsequently, Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen visited the Government Degree College of Special education in Bahawalpur. She assessed the ongoing teaching activities in the college's classrooms, art gallery, and computer lab, and inquired about the facilities available to the students.
Recent Stories
Three Pakistani players fined in Tri-nation series against South Africa
Türkiye-Arab trade surpassed AED200 billion in 2024
Pakistan, Turkiye agree to continue their efforts to reach goal of $5b trade vol ..
Department of Government Enablement scales up Effortless Customer Experience Str ..
Titan Submarine passengers likely spent their final hours in darkness, listening ..
Ruble rises against US dollar to seven-month high
UAE champions AI governance, technology innovation: KPMG-WGS report
Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational structure of SDPW
Gold price increases by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakistan
Alpha Dhabi reports revenue of AED63.4 billion in 2024
Dubai Municipality launches ‘Building Intelligence Platform’ at WGS
March 1 likely first day of Ramadan 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drought threat: PDMA dispatches 10 water bouzers, 1000 jerry cans to Cholistan, Thal areas26 seconds ago
-
Committee formed to prepare annual report on environmental protection32 seconds ago
-
Commissioner visits school for the blind34 seconds ago
-
Minister inaugurates organised solid waste management system36 seconds ago
-
Social media influence makes wedding events expensive21 minutes ago
-
Seven more meters removed over violations21 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 03 out of laws:recovered stolen items30 minutes ago
-
Chairperson CM Inspection team holds open court in Lodhran31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan names sector F-8 & F-9 Interchange after Tayyip Erdogan31 minutes ago
-
First Lady of Turkiye visits Maarif International School in Islamabad31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Turkiye agree to continue their efforts to reach goal of $5b trade volume35 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation campaign launched in Lachi40 minutes ago