Open Menu

Commissioner Visits School For The Blind

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Commissioner visits school for the blind

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Musarrat Jabeen visited the Government Secondary School for the Blind in Bahawalpur.

She inspected the school's classrooms, computer lab, and technical workshop.

She interacted with the students and reviewed the teaching activities. Subsequently, Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen visited the Government Degree College of Special education in Bahawalpur. She assessed the ongoing teaching activities in the college's classrooms, art gallery, and computer lab, and inquired about the facilities available to the students.

Recent Stories

Three Pakistani players fined in Tri-nation series ..

Three Pakistani players fined in Tri-nation series against South Africa

17 minutes ago
 Türkiye-Arab trade surpassed AED200 billion in 20 ..

Türkiye-Arab trade surpassed AED200 billion in 2024

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye agree to continue their efforts ..

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to continue their efforts to reach goal of $5b trade vol ..

35 minutes ago
 Department of Government Enablement scales up Effo ..

Department of Government Enablement scales up Effortless Customer Experience Str ..

40 minutes ago
 Titan Submarine passengers likely spent their fina ..

Titan Submarine passengers likely spent their final hours in darkness, listening ..

42 minutes ago
 Ruble rises against US dollar to seven-month high

Ruble rises against US dollar to seven-month high

55 minutes ago
UAE champions AI governance, technology innovation ..

UAE champions AI governance, technology innovation: KPMG-WGS report

55 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational stru ..

Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational structure of SDPW

56 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Alpha Dhabi reports revenue of AED63.4 billion in ..

Alpha Dhabi reports revenue of AED63.4 billion in 2024

1 hour ago
 Dubai Municipality launches ‘Building Intelligen ..

Dubai Municipality launches ‘Building Intelligence Platform’ at WGS

1 hour ago
 March 1 likely first day of Ramadan 2025

March 1 likely first day of Ramadan 2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan