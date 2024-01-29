Commissioner visits sensitive polling stations

Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Monday visited the most sensitive polling stations of Government High School Guli Bagh and Government Primary School Guli Bagh here

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner who is District Returning Officer Mardan Muhammad Fayaz Khan Sherpao and District Election Monitoring Officer and Additional Commissioner Naeem Akhtar.

He reviewed the security arrangements, installation of security cameras and general cleanliness at both the polling stations.

Commissioner also visited Bulck Election Material Center at Government Post Graduate College Mardan and reviewed the situation.

Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai directed the concerned authorities to strictly adhere to the required SOPs in the delivery and return of election materials and to ensure the safety of voters and election staff also.

Deputy Commissioner briefed the Commissioner about the foolproof arrangements made in this regard.

He said that 389 polling stations in Mardan district have been declared as the most sensitive, wherein other special arrangements including the installation of security cameras have been completed.

The Commissioner also directed special measures for smooth flow of traffic in the vicinity of polling stations.