Commissioner Visits Shaikh Zaid Women Hospital

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2022 | 10:47 PM

Commissioner visits Shaikh Zaid Women Hospital

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Commissioner Ghanwar Ali Leghari on Wednesday paid a visit Shaikh Zaid Women Hospital to review arrangements made for patients suffering from various diseases.

During his visit, the commissioner inquired about the problems of patients and directed the Medical superintendent of CMC Hospital to ensure the provision of proper healthcare facilities in all wards of the Hospital.

Commissioner Larkana directed the concerned authorities to resolve the basic problems of the patients and warned the negligent officials of stern and legal action against them.

He directed that free treatment facilities should be provided to the patients as government hospitals were for the poor and they should be fully treated and not suffer any kind of pain.

He also visited various sections of the hospital including general ward, emergency, HIV test center for pregnant women, nursing school, and doctors' ward.

Medical Superintendent of CMC Hospital Larkana, senior doctors, RMOs and others were present on the occasion.

