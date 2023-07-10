Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Shehar-e-Khamoshan Sundar Road

Muhammad Irfan Published July 10, 2023 | 09:43 PM

Commissioner visits Shehar-e-Khamoshan Sundar Road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Monday visited Shehar-e-Khamoshan Sundar Road Model graveyard Raiwind and reviewed different facilities like washrooms, parking area, 'Janazgah' and others.

According to official sources here, the Commissioner said that Shehar-e-Khamoshan should be a model graveyard for burial facilities.

He directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority to ensure horticulture related work in Shehar-e-Khamoshan.

He also directed the staff and officers of Shehar-e-Khamoshan to be available 24/7.

He said, "Total area of Shehar-e-Khamoshan Sundar Road is 127 kanals with a capacity of 12,600 graves." Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that all facilities in Shehar-e-Khamoshan should be of good standard and added that contractor and XEN would be responsible for substandard work.

The Commissioner also sought a report from Additional Deputy Commissioner General Lahore regarding decided indicators of other Shehar-e-Khamoshan.

