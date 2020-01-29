UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Visits Sheikh Zayed Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 12:10 AM

Commissioner visits Sheikh Zayed Hospital

Rahim Yar Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) ::Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry reviewed treatment facilities at Sheikh Zayed Hospital during his visit here on Tuesday.

Principal Professor Dr. Muhammad Tariq, MS Dr. Ghulam Rabbani were also with him.

Sheikh Zayed Hospital was providing medical facilities to patients beyond its capacity, the commissioner said and added that divisional and district administration is in full contact with the hospital administration to provide funds with continuity.

He said that upgradation of Royal Health Centres and Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals is also among the priorities to reduce burden of patients to Sheikh Zayed Hospital by providing special doctors in these hospitals.

He said that steps taken by Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad regarding installation of CT scan machine are commendable. The CT scan machine can be used before the construction of the relevant blocks, he added.

The commissioner also reviewed construction work of Abbasia Flyover and directed that development schemes be completed in a given period.

Related Topics

Visit

Recent Stories

West Bank, Gaza to Have High Speed Rail Connection ..

15 minutes ago

Middle East Peace Plan Worthless Without Israel-Pa ..

15 minutes ago

Israel To Get 30% Of West Bank Under US Peace Plan ..

15 minutes ago

Netanyahu Applauds UAE, Bahrain, Oman Envoys for A ..

17 minutes ago

Virus outbreak adds new worry to Federal Reserve m ..

17 minutes ago

Historians unveil rare photos of Sobibor death cam ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.