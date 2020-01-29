Commissioner visits Sheikh Zayed Hospital

Rahim Yar Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) ::Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry reviewed treatment facilities at Sheikh Zayed Hospital during his visit here on Tuesday.

Principal Professor Dr. Muhammad Tariq, MS Dr. Ghulam Rabbani were also with him.

Sheikh Zayed Hospital was providing medical facilities to patients beyond its capacity, the commissioner said and added that divisional and district administration is in full contact with the hospital administration to provide funds with continuity.

He said that upgradation of Royal Health Centres and Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals is also among the priorities to reduce burden of patients to Sheikh Zayed Hospital by providing special doctors in these hospitals.

He said that steps taken by Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad regarding installation of CT scan machine are commendable. The CT scan machine can be used before the construction of the relevant blocks, he added.

The commissioner also reviewed construction work of Abbasia Flyover and directed that development schemes be completed in a given period.