Commissioner visits Sheikhupura to inspect cleanliness

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Captain (R) Muhammad Usman on Friday paid a surprise visit to Sheikhupura city to ensure the cleanliness operation under "Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Per" program of government of Punjab.

The Commissioner visited the city after receiving a complaints on social media on poor cleanliness in a Mohalla, named Rasool Nagar, Sheikhupura. He reached the spot along with District administration and himself supervised the garbage removal and ensured the cleanliness.

He directed the officials of district administration to keep eye on all modes of information gathering and complaint receiving from citizens.

He said that every chowk, street, mohalla must be cleaned because that was the right of every citizen.

The Commissioner also visited the Ghangh Village and Macheekay for development schemes progress, Hiran Minar Road to inspect ongoing renovation work, Rasool Nagar Park and construction of walls of a graveyard. He said the village development scheme must be completed as per timeline.

DC Sheikhupura Asghar Joya. AC Protocol Hafiz Qaisar and other officers also accompanied him.