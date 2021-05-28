UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Visits Sheikhupura To Inspect Cleanliness

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 08:01 PM

Commissioner visits Sheikhupura to inspect cleanliness

Commissioner Lahore Division Captain (R) Muhammad Usman on Friday paid a surprise visit to Sheikhupura city to ensure the cleanliness operation under "Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Per" program of government of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Captain (R) Muhammad Usman on Friday paid a surprise visit to Sheikhupura city to ensure the cleanliness operation under "Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Per" program of government of Punjab.

The Commissioner visited the city after receiving a complaints on social media on poor cleanliness in a Mohalla, named Rasool Nagar, Sheikhupura. He reached the spot along with District administration and himself supervised the garbage removal and ensured the cleanliness.

He directed the officials of district administration to keep eye on all modes of information gathering and complaint receiving from citizens.

He said that every chowk, street, mohalla must be cleaned because that was the right of every citizen.

The Commissioner also visited the Ghangh Village and Macheekay for development schemes progress, Hiran Minar Road to inspect ongoing renovation work, Rasool Nagar Park and construction of walls of a graveyard. He said the village development scheme must be completed as per timeline.

DC Sheikhupura Asghar Joya. AC Protocol Hafiz Qaisar and other officers also accompanied him.

Related Topics

Lahore Poor Punjab Social Media Visit Road Progress Sheikhupura All From Government

Recent Stories

664 coronavirus patients recover during 24 hours

1 second ago

Hot, dry weather predicted in most parts of the co ..

3 seconds ago

AJK LA lauds Pakistan for conducting nuclear tests ..

4 seconds ago

Cotton factory gutted in Lahore

6 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court issues written order in Qaim ..

5 minutes ago

Belarus Grateful to Russia for 'Support and Common ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.