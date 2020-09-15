UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Visits Shelter Home

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

Commissioner visits shelter home

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali on Tuesday visited the shelter home at General Bus Stand (GBS) in the city and reviewed facilities being provided to the temporary residents.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool and Assistant Administrator Rana Habibullah were also present.

Divisional Commissioner instructed the AC to ensure provision of all possible facilities to the visitors.

He also checked duties of the staff besides inspecting cleanliness of the washrooms and other areas.

The Commissioner also checked quality of food and also directed for ensuring separate arrangements forfemale visitors at the facility. He also directed for immediate installation of wash basin for them.

He asked the officers of district administration to monitor arrangements regularly so the travelers could feel comfort at the shelter home.

More Stories From Pakistan

