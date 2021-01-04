UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Visits Shelter Home

Mon 04th January 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan on Monday visited the shelter home at general bus stand and checked the services provided to the people staying there.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, AC (Sadr) Umar Maqbool, AC (City) Syed Ayub Bukhari and other officers were also present.

The commissioner mingled with the people and inquired them about the facilities being provided to them.

He said the divisional and district administrations were providing shelter to go-farers and homeless people to spend night in this cold season while they were also provided lunch and dinner along with warm beds and breakfast in the morning.

He directed the ACs to provide timely food and breakfast to the people staying in the shelter home.

He urged to maintain a high standard of cleanliness in the shelter home also and directed the Assistant Commissioners to visit shelter homes regularly.

