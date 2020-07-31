UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Visits Shelter Home

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 05:30 PM

Commissioner visits Shelter Home

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali along with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali reached the Shelter Home at General Bus Stand during holidays of Eidul Azha and inspected the facilities made available for temporary residents.

Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool, Secretary RTA Zameer Hussain, Assistant Administrator Rana Habibullah were also present on the occasion.

Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner asked the Assistant Commissioner to ensure provision of all possible facilities to the travelers coming from other cities during their stay at night and day.

They also checked the duties of the staff. They checked the quality of meal and asked the travelers about facilities.

Talking to media persons, Divisional Commissioner said that temporary shelter homes had been set up at tehsil level during Eid-ul-Azha days. He said special arrangements had been made for temporary accommodation including food, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners.

