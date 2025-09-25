Commissioner Visits Sindh Museum, Praises Efforts To Preserve Cultural Heritage
Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2025 | 06:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Commissioner Hyderabad Fayaz Hussain Abbasi paid a visit to the Sindh Museum here on Wednesday night. He was received by Director Sindh Museum Zulfiqar Ali Panhwar, who presented the commissioner with Sindh’s famous specialty, AJRAK as a token of welcome.
According to a handout, the commissioner toured the museum including various stalls, corners and expressed appreciation for the aesthetic decoration and the overall ambiance of the premises. He commended the staff for their dedication and contributions.
He added, “Preserving our cultural heritage is not only a responsibility but also an honor. The Sindh Museum stands as a beacon of our history, and I am pleased to see the efforts being made to better”.
