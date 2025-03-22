Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Sir Sadiq Hospital

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Commissioner visits Sir Sadiq Hospital

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Musarrat Jabeen visited Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital Bahawalpur.

Director Health Services and Medical Superintendent were also present on the occasion.

The commissioner reviewed the medical facilities being provided at the hospital. She visited the children's ward, neonatal intensive care unit, gynecology ward, and orthopedic ward at Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital and inquired from the patients about their medical treatment and the provision of medicines. The Commissioner also reviewed the cleanliness and tree plantation matters in the hospital.

