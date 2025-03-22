Commissioner Visits Sir Sadiq Hospital
Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2025 | 04:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Musarrat Jabeen visited Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital Bahawalpur.
Director Health Services and Medical Superintendent were also present on the occasion.
The commissioner reviewed the medical facilities being provided at the hospital. She visited the children's ward, neonatal intensive care unit, gynecology ward, and orthopedic ward at Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital and inquired from the patients about their medical treatment and the provision of medicines. The Commissioner also reviewed the cleanliness and tree plantation matters in the hospital.
Recent Stories
Haier Inverter Grey Series: The Future of Cooling with 50% Energy Saving!
Salem bin Abdulrahman crowns BEEAH as Ramadan Padel Tennis champs
Pakistani fast bowlers welcome end of saliva ban for ball shining
We pay tribute to the visionary leader and the Founding Father of the Islamic Re ..
Gold price per tola in Pakistan records decline for second consecutive day
UAE, China strengthen cooperation in nuclear regulation
Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile phone
Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at international conference to ensure s ..
Electronic payments in Korea hit new high in 2024
Sindh govt notifies three-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner visits Sir Sadiq Hospital3 minutes ago
-
DC visits various areas of city to inspect cleanliness3 minutes ago
-
We pay tribute to the visionary leader and the Founding Father of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, ..10 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University plants 500 saplings13 minutes ago
-
10 power pilferers nabbed13 minutes ago
-
13 held over law violations13 minutes ago
-
Two thieves arrested13 minutes ago
-
Police foil attempt to supply liquor23 minutes ago
-
WASA holds awareness walk on World Water Day23 minutes ago
-
GCCI Executive Body meets23 minutes ago
-
One held for extorting money from rickshaw drivers33 minutes ago
-
Man, daughter killed in road accident33 minutes ago