Commissioner visits Sir Sadiq Hospital, inspects outdoor, emergency departments

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal Monday visited Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital (previously known as Civil Hospital) here.

He inspected the outdoor patients' department and emergency department of the hospital. He talked to the admitted patients and asked them about the facilities being provided at the hospital.

The commissioner directed the hospital staff to perform their duties with the zeal of national spirit and humanity. He said no negligence would be tolerated in performing duties. He said that it was the government's top priority to provide cheap and best health facilities to the masses.

Principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur Dr. Shahzad Anwar, Additional Commissioner Coordination Faisal Atta, Additional Commissioner Consolidation Tariq Bukhari, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Naeem Sadiq Cheema, and others were present at the occasion.