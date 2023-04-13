UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Sir Syed School, SSC Exam Center To Review Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2023 | 02:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Thursday visited Sir Syed Science School, Tippu Road, center of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) annual examination and reviewed the arrangements made by board of Intermediate and Secondary education Rawalpindi.

The Commissioner visited various examination halls, rooms and inspected the arrangements and the exams holding process.

The Commissioner also checked attendance sheets of the staff and students, roll number slips, seating plan, lights and fans.

Strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against cheating mafia and no one would be allowed to violate the rules, he said and informed that separate raiding teams had been formed to make the monitoring system more effective.

He directed the monitoring teams to perform their professional duties without any discrimination.

The Commissioner informed that sealed question paper envelops are opened in front of CCTV cameras.

"Transparent examination is the first responsibility of all of us," he said adding, there would be no compromise on the transparency of the examination system.

He directed the authorities concerned to ensure transparency in the examination process.

Deputy Commissioners, Additional Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners of all the districts were monitoring all the examination centers on daily basis, he informed.

The Commissioner also reviewed the security arrangements made for the examination centre.

