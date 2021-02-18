Commissioner visits site of additional ring road

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal Thursday visited the site of under construction additional ring road here.

He inspected the construction of road from Bindra Pully to Dewanwali Pully.

Commissioner was told that funds of Rs 180 million were allocated for the project in the current fiscal year, of which Rs 102 million have been spent.

Commissioner directed timely completion of the additional ring road. He said that the construction of the road will help in solving the traffic problems of Bahawalpur.

Superintendent Engineer Highways Farrukh Mumtaz, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Azman Chaudhry and others were also present on the occasion.