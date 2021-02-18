UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Visits Site Of Additional Ring Road

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 05:06 PM

Commissioner visits site of additional ring road

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal Thursday visited the site of under construction additional ring road here

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal Thursday visited the site of under construction additional ring road here.

He inspected the construction of road from Bindra Pully to Dewanwali Pully.

Commissioner was told that funds of Rs 180 million were allocated for the project in the current fiscal year, of which Rs 102 million have been spent.

Commissioner directed timely completion of the additional ring road. He said that the construction of the road will help in solving the traffic problems of Bahawalpur.

Superintendent Engineer Highways Farrukh Mumtaz, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Azman Chaudhry and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Road Traffic Bahawalpur SITE From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Arab countries ties are based on common ..

22 minutes ago

265 kanal government land recovered from illegal p ..

1 minute ago

Soviet star and New Year's icon Andrei Myagkov die ..

1 minute ago

Distt Admin conducts operation against polythene b ..

1 minute ago

Peerless Djokovic ends Karatsev dream to reach Aus ..

1 minute ago

Thailand reports 150 new COVID-19 cases, pandemic ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.