Commissioner visits site of botanical garden, cycling track

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Nadir Chatha visited the site near Ahmadpur Canal on Yazman Road to inspect the proposed botanical garden and cycling track for the citizens of Bahawalpur.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq, Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), the Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, the Director of Engineering PHA, and the Chief Officer of the District Council were also present. The Director General of PHA briefed Commissioner Nadir Chatha about the botanical park and cycling track project.

The commissioner was informed that the cycling track will be 1,677 feet long. Nadir Chatha directed that a viable plan be developed to outsource the Canal View Botanical Park, which would help maintain the park's beauty and quality. The commissioner emphasized that environmental and recreational facilities should be prioritized in the park's development activities to provide citizens with better-quality entertainment. He stated that this project would be a significant step towards making Bahawalpur more attractive and lush.