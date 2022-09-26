Commissioner visits site of central disposal sewerage system

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar has said that a master plan has been prepared for the revamping of the sewage system, water disposal and other development works in the city.

He expressed these views during the surprise visit of the construction site of the Central Disposal Sewerage System at Tiba Badar Shair here.

Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Asif Iqbal, Executive Engineer Public Health Engineering Muhammad Farooq, Chief Sanitary Inspector Ehsanullah Rahat, and officers of other related departments were present on occasion.

The Commissioner reviewed the ongoing construction work of restructuring of the sewerage system. He directed that the officers and staff of the Municipal Corporation and other related administrative departments should perform their duties properly.

The ongoing construction work was being done with the help of sucker machines, generators, and other modern machinery to restore and maintain the sewage system. He said that revamping of the sewerage system and improvement of drainage works should be started under an integrated strategy so that people could get relief.