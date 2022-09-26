UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Site Of Central Disposal Sewerage System

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Commissioner visits site of central disposal sewerage system

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar has said that a master plan has been prepared for the revamping of the sewage system, water disposal and other development works in the city.

He expressed these views during the surprise visit of the construction site of the Central Disposal Sewerage System at Tiba Badar Shair here.

Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Asif Iqbal, Executive Engineer Public Health Engineering Muhammad Farooq, Chief Sanitary Inspector Ehsanullah Rahat, and officers of other related departments were present on occasion.

The Commissioner reviewed the ongoing construction work of restructuring of the sewerage system. He directed that the officers and staff of the Municipal Corporation and other related administrative departments should perform their duties properly.

The ongoing construction work was being done with the help of sucker machines, generators, and other modern machinery to restore and maintain the sewage system. He said that revamping of the sewerage system and improvement of drainage works should be started under an integrated strategy so that people could get relief.

Related Topics

Water Visit Bahawalpur SITE

Recent Stories

GCU draws ire for hosting Imran Khan amid prevaili ..

GCU draws ire for hosting Imran Khan amid prevailing political situation

40 minutes ago
 Rupee makes quick recovery against US dollar

Rupee makes quick recovery against US dollar

1 hour ago
 Reham Khan regrets over harassment of Marriyum Aur ..

Reham Khan regrets over harassment of Marriyum Aurangzeb in London

1 hour ago
 Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

2 hours ago
 Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM h ..

Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM house: Rana Sanaullah

5 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as f ..

Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as finance minister

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.