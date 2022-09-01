Commissioner visits site of Mother Child Hospital in Bahawalnagar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Thursday inspected the ongoing project of Mother and Child Hospital and Nursing College being constructed at a cost of Rs 6.385 billion in Bahawalnagar today.

He reviewed the construction works of various parts of the project. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division said"This mega project will bring revolutionary changes in nursing education including Mother and child health. It will have state-of-the-art facilities in the health sector in the Bahawalnagar district." Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar also reviewed the Circuit House project. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Captain (R) Muhammad Wasim and other concerned officers were also present on this occasion.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division was informed in the briefing that the total cost of Circuit House was Rs 49.9 million. This project was started on 26 February this year and was expected to be completed by 25 February 2023. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division was told that the work on the main building of Circuit House Bahawalnagar was being completed.

The work on 1100 feet boundary wall of the Circuit House has also been completed. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division directed that all construction works should be completed in a transparent manner and the administrative officers should monitor the development projects continuously.