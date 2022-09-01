UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Site Of Mother Child Hospital In Bahawalnagar

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Commissioner visits site of Mother Child Hospital in Bahawalnagar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Thursday inspected the ongoing project of Mother and Child Hospital and Nursing College being constructed at a cost of Rs 6.385 billion in Bahawalnagar today.

He reviewed the construction works of various parts of the project. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division said"This mega project will bring revolutionary changes in nursing education including Mother and child health. It will have state-of-the-art facilities in the health sector in the Bahawalnagar district." Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar also reviewed the Circuit House project. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Captain (R) Muhammad Wasim and other concerned officers were also present on this occasion.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division was informed in the briefing that the total cost of Circuit House was Rs 49.9 million. This project was started on 26 February this year and was expected to be completed by 25 February 2023. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division was told that the work on the main building of Circuit House Bahawalnagar was being completed.

The work on 1100 feet boundary wall of the Circuit House has also been completed. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division directed that all construction works should be completed in a transparent manner and the administrative officers should monitor the development projects continuously.

Related Topics

Education Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar February All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Intâ€™l community pledges support to help flood vi ..

Intâ€™l community pledges support to help flood victims: FO Spokesperson

7 minutes ago
 Footballer Maria Khan excited to represent Pakista ..

Footballer Maria Khan excited to represent Pakistan at international level

12 minutes ago
 Aamir Khan to bear Laal Singh Chaddhaâ€™s INR100 c ..

Aamir Khan to bear Laal Singh Chaddhaâ€™s INR100 crores losses Â 

48 minutes ago
 HBL Launches Konnect Islamic Account

HBL Launches Konnect Islamic Account

1 hour ago
 Zara Noor Abbas's reel with her gang goes viral on ..

Zara Noor Abbas's reel with her gang goes viral on social media

1 hour ago
 Govt decides to generate electricity from solar

Govt decides to generate electricity from solar

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.