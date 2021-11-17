UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Site Of Sahara Complex At Sanghar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

Commissioner visits site of Sahara Complex at Sanghar

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) ::Commissioner Dera Division, Aamir Latif Wednesday visited site of under construction Sahara Complex at Sanghar where he was apprised about salient features of the project.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner termed the project a milestone achievement for rehabilitation of physically challenged persons and stressed for its early completion.

He directed to make necessary arrangements for physically challenged persons in existing setup and assured that new building would be fully functional by end of November this year.

He also highlighted the need of making collective efforts to rehabilitate physically challenges persons and said that resources would be utilized for their facilitation.

President Sahara Social Welfare Organization, Aamir Suhail said that completion of the 700 million project was delayed due to corona virus and limited resources.

He also highlighted main features of the project and its significance for rehabilitation of physically challenged persons.

