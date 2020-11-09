Commissioner visits site of under construction two-way road to Yamzan

Commissioner Capt (Retd) Zafar Iqbal Monday visited the site of under construction two-way road project between Bahawalpur and Yazman

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Capt (Retd) Zafar Iqbal Monday visited the site of under construction two-way road project between Bahawalpur and Yazman.

He directed the officers concerned to complete the construction on time by ensuring high quality of work.

The commissioner also asked the field officers concerned to ensure periodical visits to the construction site and monitor the work.