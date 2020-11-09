Commissioner Visits Site Of Under Construction Two-way Road To Yamzan
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 06:02 PM
Commissioner Capt (Retd) Zafar Iqbal Monday visited the site of under construction two-way road project between Bahawalpur and Yazman
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Capt (Retd) Zafar Iqbal Monday visited the site of under construction two-way road project between Bahawalpur and Yazman.
He directed the officers concerned to complete the construction on time by ensuring high quality of work.
The commissioner also asked the field officers concerned to ensure periodical visits to the construction site and monitor the work.