UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Visits Site Of Under Construction Two-way Road To Yamzan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 06:02 PM

Commissioner visits site of under construction two-way road to Yamzan

Commissioner Capt (Retd) Zafar Iqbal Monday visited the site of under construction two-way road project between Bahawalpur and Yazman

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Capt (Retd) Zafar Iqbal Monday visited the site of under construction two-way road project between Bahawalpur and Yazman.

He directed the officers concerned to complete the construction on time by ensuring high quality of work.

The commissioner also asked the field officers concerned to ensure periodical visits to the construction site and monitor the work.

Related Topics

Road Bahawalpur Yazman SITE

Recent Stories

Pfizer is more than 90 per cent effective for trea ..

4 minutes ago

Americans rectified their mistake by removing Trum ..

19 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbek Minister of Inves ..

20 minutes ago

Babar Azam agrees to PCB’s offer for Test team c ..

29 minutes ago

PTCL collaborates with DETASAD (DETECON Al Saudia ..

30 minutes ago

ERC launches winter aid programme to benefit 1 mil ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.