Commissioner Visits Site Of Under Construction Medical College In Bahawalnagar

Faizan Hashmi 13 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 01:51 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal visited the site of the under construction Bahawalnagar Medical College, some 200 kilometres from here.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shoaib Jadoon told Commissioner that the construction of medical college would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 1.

73 billion.

He told that hostel, residences, cafeteria and roads of the medical college were near completion while pre-board for construction of main building and classrooms has also been held.

Deputy Commissioner said that the Planning and Development board would be requested for further funds.

